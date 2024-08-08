Demystifying Coterra Energy: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coterra Energy, revealing an average target of $35.43, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.23% increase from the previous average price target of $33.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coterra Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $34.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $27.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coterra Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Coterra Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

