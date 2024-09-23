Demystifying Costco Wholesale: Insights From 28 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) were provided by 28 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 14 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $920.14, a high estimate of $975.00, and a low estimate of $780.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $886.88, the current average has increased by 3.75%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Costco Wholesale is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $950.00 - Daniela Nedialkova Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $890.00 $860.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $950.00 $855.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $975.00 $970.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $915.00 $910.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $780.00 $780.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $925.00 $915.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $955.00 $925.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $950.00 $875.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $925.00 - Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $927.00 $925.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $925.00 $950.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $915.00 $920.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $925.00 $850.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $800.00 $775.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $950.00 $905.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $890.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $830.00 $765.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $970.00 $940.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $950.00 $900.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $962.00 $874.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $975.00 $850.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $925.00 $900.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $900.00 $900.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $850.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Costco Wholesale's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Costco Wholesale's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Financial Milestones: Costco Wholesale's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Costco Wholesale showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 31 May, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Costco Wholesale adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

