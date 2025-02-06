Demystifying Corpay: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $407.7, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.95% increase from the previous average price target of $384.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Corpay is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $417.00 $434.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $400.00 $354.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $445.00 $415.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $380.00 $350.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $375.00 $340.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $415.00 $425.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $440.00 $400.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $425.00 $400.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $430.00 $405.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corpay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corpay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Corpay's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Corpay's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corpay analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Corpay

Corpay Inc is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Its suite of modern payment solutions helps its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings), and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in its customers saving time and ultimately spending less.

Corpay: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corpay's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corpay's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corpay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corpay's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, Corpay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.