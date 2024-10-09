Demystifying Corning: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Corning (NYSE:GLW) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Corning, revealing an average target of $47.92, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 7.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.54.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corning by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $49.00 $46.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $51.00 $47.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $46.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $36.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $47.00 $50.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $47.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $39.00 $39.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00

Delving into Corning's Background

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corning displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

