Demystifying Corebridge Financial: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.11, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Highlighting a 4.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $37.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Corebridge Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $38.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $32.00 $43.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $37.00 $40.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Sell $28.00 $40.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $43.00 $35.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corebridge Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corebridge Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Corebridge Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Breaking Down Corebridge Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Corebridge Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 142.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corebridge Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

