Demystifying ConocoPhillips: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $144.45, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A decline of 2.6% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ConocoPhillips by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $165.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $132.00 $147.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $135.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $147.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $132.00 $142.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $158.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $159.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $142.00 $139.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ConocoPhillips's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into ConocoPhillips's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

A Deep Dive into ConocoPhillips's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.