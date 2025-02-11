Demystifying Comerica: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Comerica, revealing an average target of $74.44, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has increased by 4.2% from the previous average price target of $71.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Comerica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $76.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $78.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $77.00 $82.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $71.00 $85.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $73.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $68.00 $66.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Sell $64.00 $60.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $64.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $82.00 $72.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $71.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $51.00

Delving into Comerica's Background

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Comerica

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Comerica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

