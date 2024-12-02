Demystifying Cloudflare: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $97.71, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.57% from the previous average price target of $90.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Cloudflare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $92.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $87.00 $85.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $83.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $65.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cloudflare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Cloudflare Better

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Cloudflare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cloudflare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

