Demystifying Civitas Resources: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.64, with a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average represents a 17.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $58.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $47.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $34.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $62.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $62.00 $66.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $48.00 $70.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $42.00 $50.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $48.00 $73.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $49.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $66.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Civitas Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Civitas Resources analyst ratings.

About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Civitas Resources

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CIVI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Roth Capital Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CIVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.