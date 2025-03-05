Demystifying Chimerix: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.39, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.55. A decline of 5.55% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Chimerix among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $8.55 $11.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chimerix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chimerix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chimerix's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Chimerix's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Chimerix's Background

Chimerix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines. Its portfolio includes treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (or AML) and antiviral treatment for smallpox. The company generates revenue through revenue related to non-refundable upfront fees, royalties and milestone payments earned under license agreements, also by royalty revenue related to sales of TEMBEXA made by Emergent after the Asset Sale. The company operates only in one business segment namely pharmaceuticals.

Financial Insights: Chimerix

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chimerix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 136.36% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chimerix's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -87996.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chimerix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chimerix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Chimerix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

