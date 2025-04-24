Demystifying Chart Industries: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chart Industries, revealing an average target of $201.12, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Experiencing a 1.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $204.00.

The perception of Chart Industries by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ati Modak |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $173.00|$197.00 | |Benjamin Nolan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $214.00|$231.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $160.00|$165.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $208.00|$214.00 | |Daniel Kutz |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $250.00|$275.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $165.00|$145.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $214.00|$215.00 | |Scott Gruber |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $225.00|$190.00 |

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chart Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chart Industries analyst ratings.

Delving into Chart Industries's Background

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Chart Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Chart Industries's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

