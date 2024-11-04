Demystifying Chart Industries: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $164.75, a high estimate of $199.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. Experiencing a 3.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $171.25.

The standing of Chart Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $146.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $147.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $198.00 $199.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $146.00 $151.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $144.00 $168.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Maintains Buy $199.00 $199.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chart Industries's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Chart Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chart Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

