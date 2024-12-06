Demystifying CG Oncology: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CG Oncology, revealing an average target of $70.14, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 3.92% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $73.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CG Oncology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 David Dai UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Charlie Yang B of A Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $66.00 - Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Discovering CG Oncology: A Closer Look

CG Oncology Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. The company's lead candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, is a targeted oncolytic intravesically delivered immunotherapy agent that is in two phase three trials (one high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC trial and one intermediate-risk NMIBC trial) and a phase two clinical study with a checkpoint inhibitor for high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC disease.

Financial Insights: CG Oncology

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CG Oncology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 377.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CG Oncology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -47453.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CG Oncology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CG Oncology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

