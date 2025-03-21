Demystifying Century Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 51.52%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Century Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelsey Goodwin Guggenheim Lowers Buy $5.00 $12.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $2.00 $4.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $4.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Century Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Century Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Century Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Century Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Century Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company specializes in leveraging adult stem cells to develop advanced cell therapy products targeting cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. Their innovative approach involves a genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapy platform comprising induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), CRISPR-mediated precision gene editing, proprietary chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), Allo-EvasionTM technology, and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities. This comprehensive platform aims to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies by optimizing cell product performance, preventing rejection by the host immune system, and minimizing development and supply risks.

Financial Milestones: Century Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Century Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1457.09% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Century Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -864.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Century Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Century Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Century Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

