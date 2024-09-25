Demystifying CenterPoint Energy: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.58, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 4.02% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.82.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of CenterPoint Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $28.00 $28.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $29.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $32.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $31.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CenterPoint Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CenterPoint Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CenterPoint Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering CenterPoint Energy: A Closer Look

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CenterPoint Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.6% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

