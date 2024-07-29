Demystifying Centene: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Centene (NYSE:CNC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.46, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. Experiencing a 6.13% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $93.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Centene is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $91.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $69.00 $83.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $93.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $92.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Buy $83.00 $90.00 Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $83.00 $83.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $83.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $104.00 $101.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Centene. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Centene

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Centene: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Centene's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

