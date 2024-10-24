Demystifying Celestica: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celestica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Marking an increase of 12.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celestica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Thanos Moschopoulos BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $64.00 Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celestica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Celestica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Celestica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Celestica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

