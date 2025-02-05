Demystifying Celanese: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Celanese (NYSE:CE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.0, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. A 27.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $115.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celanese is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $88.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $95.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $77.00 $98.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $122.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $73.00 $100.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $101.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $97.00 $161.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $76.00 $138.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $98.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celanese. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Celanese's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celanese analyst ratings.

About Celanese

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

A Deep Dive into Celanese's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, Celanese faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Neutral Underweight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.