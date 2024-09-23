Demystifying Cava Group: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $111.76, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.64% increase from the previous average price target of $95.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cava Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $128.00 $104.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $77.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $122.00 $80.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $93.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $72.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $117.00 $94.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $110.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cava Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cava Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cava Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cava Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Cava Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

