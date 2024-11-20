Demystifying Capri Holdings: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.9, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 32.19% from the previous average price target of $39.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Capri Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $21.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $26.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $22.00 $57.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $42.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $22.00 $57.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $42.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $42.00 $42.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00

Delving into Capri Holdings's Background

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Capri Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Capri Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

