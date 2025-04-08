Demystifying Capital One Finl: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $218.0, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $211.44, the current average has increased by 3.1%.

A clear picture of Capital One Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $170.00|$198.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $230.00|$245.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $215.00|$257.00 | |David George |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $200.00|$190.00 | |Mihir Bhatia |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$207.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $257.00|$229.00 | |Karl Shepard |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $200.00|$190.00 | |Jason Goldberg |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $220.00|$219.00 | |Eric Wasserstrom |UBS |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$168.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capital One Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Financial Insights: Capital One Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Capital One Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.2% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Capital One Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

