Demystifying Capital One Finl: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $218.86, a high estimate of $257.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has decreased by 0.26% from the previous average price target of $219.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Capital One Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Donald Fandetti |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $225.00|$210.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $170.00|$198.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $230.00|$245.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $215.00|$257.00 | |David George |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $200.00|$190.00 | |Mihir Bhatia |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$207.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $257.00|$229.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Capital One Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capital One Finl analyst ratings.

Get to Know Capital One Finl Better

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Financial Insights: Capital One Finl

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

