Demystifying Calix: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Calix (NYSE:CALX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Calix, revealing an average target of $44.25, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.31% from the previous average price target of $43.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Calix is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $34.00|$45.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $45.00|$38.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Raises |Buy | $53.00|$45.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $45.00|$45.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Calix's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Calix's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Calix: A Closer Look

Calix Inc develops, markets and sells its appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services that enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their businesses. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Financial Milestones: Calix's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Calix's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

