Demystifying Cadence Bank: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cadence Bank and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.34% lower than the prior average price target of $32.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Cadence Bank by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $29.00 $31.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cadence Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cadence Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cadence Bank analyst ratings.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

A Deep Dive into Cadence Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cadence Bank's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CADE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Dec 2021 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CADE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.