Demystifying CACI International: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CACI International, revealing an average target of $576.38, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $520.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $545.50, the current average has increased by 5.66%.

The standing of CACI International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gavin Parsons UBS Announces Buy $557.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $564.00 $637.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $550.00 $650.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $610.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $610.00 $500.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $570.00 $545.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $520.00 $471.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $520.00 Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $533.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $555.00 $520.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $577.00 $525.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $555.00 $535.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $500.00

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CACI International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, CACI International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

