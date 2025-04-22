Demystifying Boyd Gaming: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boyd Gaming, revealing an average target of $79.71, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Marking an increase of 2.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Boyd Gaming among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $73.00|$78.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $72.00|$75.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $75.00|$77.00 | |Barry Jonas |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$92.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $77.00|$79.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $81.00|$82.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $78.00|$74.00 | |Steven Wieczynski |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $82.00|$74.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $88.00|$82.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $86.00|$79.00 | |Barry Jonas |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $88.00|$85.00 | |Joseph Stauff |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $77.00|$69.00 | |Joseph Greff |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $80.00|$74.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $74.00|$71.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boyd Gaming's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Discovering Boyd Gaming: A Closer Look

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boyd Gaming showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for BYD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.