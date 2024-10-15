Demystifying BOK Financial: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $112.78, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Observing a 11.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $101.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of BOK Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $124.00 $113.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $112.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $100.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $99.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $111.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $94.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $104.00 $104.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $115.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BOK Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BOK Financial Better

BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

