Demystifying Bloom Energy: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.88, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.95% from the previous average price target of $14.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $21.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $16.00 $18.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $11.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Bloom Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bloom Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bloom Energy Better

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

Bloom Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bloom Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -24.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Susquehanna Upgrades Neutral Positive Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.