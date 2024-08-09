Demystifying Bloom Energy: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bloom Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.33, the current average has increased by 6.68%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $9.00 $8.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bloom Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bloom Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

A Deep Dive into Bloom Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bloom Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.5% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -24.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Susquehanna Upgrades Neutral Positive Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.