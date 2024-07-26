Demystifying BILL Holdings: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.92, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.69% lower than the prior average price target of $86.58.

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $86.00 $98.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $70.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $74.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $82.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BILL Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BILL Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.52% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

