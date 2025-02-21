Demystifying BigCommerce Holdings: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BigCommerce Holdings, presenting an average target of $8.75, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BigCommerce Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $8.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BigCommerce Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BigCommerce Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BigCommerce Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BigCommerce Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BigCommerce Holdings Better

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

BigCommerce Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BigCommerce Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigCommerce Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigCommerce Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BigCommerce Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

