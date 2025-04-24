Demystifying Baker Hughes: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $52.86, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 0.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Baker Hughes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James West |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $50.00|$52.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $48.00|$54.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $52.00|$54.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $48.00|$55.00 | |Scott Gruber |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $53.00|$54.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $54.00|$55.00 | |Kurt Hallead |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $57.00|$57.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $55.00|$51.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $55.00|$53.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $54.00|$48.00 | |Derek Podhaizer |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $55.00|$53.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $53.00|$49.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $54.00|$49.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $52.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Baker Hughes

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates across two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment, or OFSE, is one of the Big Three oilfield service players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three quarters of the firm's OFSE. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services across various energy and industrial applications.

Financial Milestones: Baker Hughes's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Baker Hughes faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.72% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Baker Hughes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

