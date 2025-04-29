Demystifying Avantor: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.81, with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A 16.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Avantor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$23.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $20.00|$24.00 | |Daniel Arias |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $14.00|$26.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $15.00|$18.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$25.00 | |Catherine Schulte |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $17.00|$21.00 | |Brandon Couillard |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $22.00|$25.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$23.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$22.00 | |Tejas Savant |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $25.00|$27.00 | |Daniel Arias |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $26.00|$28.00 | |Andrew Cooper |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $24.00|$26.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $31.00|$33.00 | |Brandon Couillard |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $25.00|$28.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $23.00|$26.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $26.00|$25.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avantor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Avantor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Avantor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Avantor

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Avantor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Avantor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avantor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

