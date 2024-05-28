Demystifying ATI: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for ATI (NYSE:ATI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ATI, revealing an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.17% increase from the previous average price target of $56.33.

A clear picture of ATI's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $66.00 $58.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $55.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $70.00 -

About ATI

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

Breaking Down ATI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ATI's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.46% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: ATI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATI's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ATI's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

