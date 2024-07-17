Demystifying Associated Banc: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.6, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 1.67% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Associated Banc. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Maintains Neutral $27.00 $27.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $23.00 $23.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Breaking Down Associated Banc's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Associated Banc faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.2% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Associated Banc's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

