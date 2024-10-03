Demystifying Arcus Biosciences: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arcus Biosciences, presenting an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 9.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arcus Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Arcus Biosciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Financial Insights: Arcus Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Arcus Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -238.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -13.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arcus Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

