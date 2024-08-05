Demystifying Arbor Realty Trust: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arbor Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. This current average has decreased by 0.44% from the previous average price target of $13.56.

The standing of Arbor Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $12.50 $12.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.50 $12.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $14.00 $13.25 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arbor Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arbor Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arbor Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred, and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Arbor Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.57%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arbor Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arbor Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arbor Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

