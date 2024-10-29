Demystifying Ameriprise Finl: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $530.4, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $502.00. Observing a 8.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $488.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ameriprise Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $510.00 $475.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $550.00 $535.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $502.00 $440.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $535.00 $500.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $555.00 $490.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ameriprise Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.4 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2023. With about 10,000 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameriprise Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.19% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

