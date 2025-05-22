Demystifying American Homes 4 Rent: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.05, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 1.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.50 $39.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $38.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $38.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $41.00 $40.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $39.00 $44.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $37.00 $41.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Aaron Hecht Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Homes 4 Rent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Homes 4 Rent's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Homes 4 Rent analyst ratings.

Discovering American Homes 4 Rent: A Closer Look

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

A Deep Dive into American Homes 4 Rent's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.