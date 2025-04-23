Demystifying American Express: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of American Express (NYSE:AXP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 3 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $306.53, a high estimate of $370.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A decline of 2.92% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Express by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Harry Bartlett |Redburn Atlantic |Lowers |Neutral | $255.00|$270.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $315.00|$340.00 | |Ryan Gilbert |BTIG |Lowers |Sell | $240.00|$272.00 | |Jon Arfstrom |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $310.00|$310.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $260.00|$244.00 | |Kenneth Bruce |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $274.00|$325.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $244.00|$325.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $343.00|$350.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $300.00|$320.00 | |Ryan Nash |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $330.00|$367.00 | |Kenneth Bruce |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $325.00|$326.00 | |David George |Baird |Maintains |Neutral | $265.00|$265.00 | |Donald Fandetti |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $370.00|$355.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $320.00|$305.00 | |David Rochester |Compass Point |Lowers |Neutral | $309.00|$325.00 | |Jon Arfstrom |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $350.00|$330.00 | |John Pancari |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $344.00|$315.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $360.00|$350.00 | |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $310.00|$305.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for American Express's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Express's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Express analyst ratings.

Discovering American Express: A Closer Look

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

American Express's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Express displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, American Express adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

