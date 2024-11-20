Demystifying Amer Sports: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.71, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.29% increase from the previous average price target of $18.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Amer Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $26.00 $19.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $24.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amer Sports's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amer Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amer Sports Better

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Breaking Down Amer Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

