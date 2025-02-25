Demystifying Amazon.com: Insights From 45 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 45 analysts shared their evaluations of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 22 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 11 10 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $265.87, with a high estimate of $306.00 and a low estimate of $203.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.46% from the previous average price target of $247.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amazon.com by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $203.00 $207.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $273.00 $275.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $280.00 $260.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $265.00 $235.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $280.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $265.00 $255.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $280.00 $280.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $280.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $230.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $207.00 $212.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $287.00 $236.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $306.00 $246.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $197.00 Christopher Johnen HSBC Raises Buy $270.00 $225.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $230.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $290.00 $245.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $265.00 $235.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $250.00 Andrew Quail JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $275.00 $235.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $265.00 $240.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $236.00 $236.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

