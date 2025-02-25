Demystifying Amazon.com: Insights From 45 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 45 analysts shared their evaluations of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|20
|22
|3
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $265.87, with a high estimate of $306.00 and a low estimate of $203.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.46% from the previous average price target of $247.42.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amazon.com by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$203.00
|$207.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$285.00
|$275.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$273.00
|$275.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$260.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$235.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$235.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$255.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Michael Graham
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$230.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$265.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$245.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$207.00
|$212.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$225.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$287.00
|$236.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$275.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$255.00
|$240.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$215.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$275.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$306.00
|$246.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$260.00
|$230.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$212.00
|$197.00
|Christopher Johnen
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$225.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$280.00
|$230.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Shweta Khajuria
|Wolfe Research
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$250.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$290.00
|$245.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$235.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$280.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Quail
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$235.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$220.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$240.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$236.00
|$236.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Amazon.com
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Amazon.com's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
