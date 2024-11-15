Demystifying Albany Intl: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.25, with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.61%.

The standing of Albany Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $80.00 $90.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $91.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $81.00 $95.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $91.00 $101.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albany Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albany Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Albany Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Understanding the Numbers: Albany Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Albany Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

