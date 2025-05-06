Demystifying a.k.a. Brands Holding: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.14, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.15%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $18.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $22.00 $22.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of a.k.a. Brands Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About a.k.a. Brands Holding

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

A Deep Dive into a.k.a. Brands Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: a.k.a. Brands Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: a.k.a. Brands Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

