Demystifying Agree Realty: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Agree Realty, revealing an average target of $78.6, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a 0.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $78.05.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Agree Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $81.00 $74.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $78.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $74.00 $76.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $79.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $80.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $81.00 $81.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $79.00 $80.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agree Realty analyst ratings.

Discovering Agree Realty: A Closer Look

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

A Deep Dive into Agree Realty's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agree Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.49% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.