Demystifying Agilysys: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $122.6, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $118.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.45% from the previous average price target of $110.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Agilysys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $105.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Matthew Vanvliet BTIG Raises Buy $118.00 $95.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Agilysys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilysys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agilysys's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agilysys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Agilysys's Background

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Agilysys

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Agilysys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

