Demystifying Advanced Micro Devices: Insights From 33 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 33 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 15 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $135.97, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.57% lower than the prior average price target of $139.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Advanced Micro Devices by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $152.00 $135.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $175.00 $110.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $175.00 $110.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $132.00 $132.00 Sujeeva De Silva Roth Capital Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $126.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $117.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $110.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Mark Lipacis Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $120.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $121.00 $137.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $110.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $132.00 $162.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $175.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $140.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $126.00 $147.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.

Get to Know Advanced Micro Devices Better

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Financial Milestones: Advanced Micro Devices's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Advanced Micro Devices showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.9% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Melius Research Upgrades Hold Buy Jun 2025 Melius Research Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.