Demystifying Adtran Holdings: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.0, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 26.83% increase from the previous average price target of $10.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Adtran Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $15.00 - Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adtran Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adtran Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Adtran Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Adtran Holdings's Background

Adtran Holdings Inc is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates under two reportable segments: Network Solutions, which includes hardware and software products that enable a digital future that supports the company's Subscriber, Access & Aggregation, and Optical Networking Solutions; and Services & Support Segment which includes network design, implementation, maintenance and cloud-hosted services supporting the company's Subscriber, Access & Aggregation, and Optical Networking Solutions.

Adtran Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adtran Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adtran Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Adtran Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

