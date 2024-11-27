Demystifying Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2.88, along with a high estimate of $3.50 and a low estimate of $1.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.44% lower than the prior average price target of $3.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Adaptimmune Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $1.50 $3.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.50 $3.50 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on providing novel cell therapies to patients, particularly in solid tumors. It has developed a comprehensive proprietary platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Its programs include MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cell therapy, NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell, CD70 and others for multiple cancer types.

Financial Milestones: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 458.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -43.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Adaptimmune Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

