Demystifying Abbott Laboratories: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $144.82, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.92% increase from the previous average price target of $136.73.

A clear picture of Abbott Laboratories's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Rick Wise |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $145.00|$135.00 | |Matthew Taylor |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $137.00|$135.00 | |Travis Steed |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$133.00 | |Joanne Wuensch |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $160.00|$135.00 | |David Roman |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $154.00|$138.00 | |Matt Miksic |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $158.00|$149.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $135.00|$135.00 | |Lawrence Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $136.00|$133.00 | |Rick Wise |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $135.00|$130.00 | |Danielle Antalffy |UBS |Raises |Buy | $148.00|$146.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $135.00|$135.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Abbott Laboratories's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Abbott Laboratories's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abbott Laboratories analyst ratings.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Abbott Laboratories's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 84.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 11.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

